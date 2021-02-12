New Starr Hill location opens Friday in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Something new is on tap at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville. Starr Hill Brewery makes its big return downtown Friday.

This location will serve beer only, but with a twist. Customers are encouraged to grab food from other Dairy Market vendors, bring it over to Starr Hill, and enjoy it with their beverage.

“Starr Hill originally started in 1999 in downtown Charlottesville right on Main Street, so we’re kind of coming home, we’ve marketed it as a homecoming of sorts,” VP of Finance and Retail Josh Cromwell said. “We’re only a few blocks away from where our first location was so it’s exciting to be back downtown in Charlottesville.”

Tables will be first come, first served, starting at noon. It also has 1,500 feet of patio space for warmer days.

