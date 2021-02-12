Advertisement

North Carolina identifies first case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa

The B.1.351 variant was first detected in South Africa in October and in the United States in January
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina has identified the first case of a variant of COVID-19 that was first detected in South Africa.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first identification of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in a North Carolina resident.

The North Carolina B.1.351 variant case was identified in a sample from an adult in the central part of the state who had not recently traveled. To protect the privacy of the individual, officials say no further information will be released.

The specimen was tested by LabCorp and selected for sequencing as part of a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Carolina is the fourth state to report an identified case of B.1.351. As of Feb. 9, nine cases of infection with the variant had been identified in residents of South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.

Viruses change all the time, and NCDHHS expects to see new COVID-19 variants in the state as the pandemic continues. Officials say data suggests this variant may be more contagious than other variants but does not suggest that it causes more severe disease.

Current COVID-19 vaccines are reportedly expected to be effective against this and other new variants.

“While we anticipated the arrival of the B.1.351 variant in N.C., it’s a reminder that the fight against COVID-19 is not over. The emergence of variants that are more infections means it’s more important than ever to do what we know works to slow the spread - wear a mask, wash your hands, wait 6 feet apart, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

NCDHHS has additional recommendations to improve mask wearing based on guidance from the CDC. To ensure masks are as protective as possible, NCDHHS recommends that you:

- Make sure your mask fits snugly against your face and covers your nose and mouth. To help with a snug fit, you can use a mask with a metal strip along the top of the mask.

- Use two or more layers for your face covering. You can do this by wearing a cloth face covering with two or more layers or by wearing one disposable mask (sometimes referred to as a surgical mask or a medical procedure mask) underneath a cloth mask.

- Do not wear two disposable masks.

- Make sure you can see and breathe easily.

