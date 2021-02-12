Northside and Patrick Henry Boys Post Regional Wins Along with Cave Spring Girls

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Northside boys needed overtime to knock off Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D Semifinals Thursday night 80-74.

Over at Patrick Henry, Brooks Derey nailed a free throw with three tenths of a second left to lift PH over William Fleming 66-65 in the Region 5D Championship game. The Patriots advance to the state semis next week.

On the girls’s side, Cave Spring outlasted Lord Botetourt 53-47 in the Region 3D semis. The Knights will now face Carroll County in the final. The Cavaliers beat Northside 65-40.

