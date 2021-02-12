Radford president leaving to take over at Old Dominion

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., has announced he is leaving the university to take the same job at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Hemphill has been president at Radford since 2016.

In a goodbye statement, he says, “I have witnessed first-hand the responsive and resilient nature of the Highlander spirit and the caring and compassionate nature of the Radford family. As a campus deeply rooted in tradition and highly regarded for quality, we have embraced innovation in recent years. Without question, we have certainly created new opportunities for current and future Highlanders!”

He points out the establishment of the Vinod Chachra IMPACT Lab and Radford University Carilion (RUC), the recent renovation of Reed and Curie Halls and secured support for the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity.

He also mentions, as successes, expanded student support through the Highlander Distinction Program, renewed and united focus on engagement and success through the Academic Success Center, and partnerships with George Mason University’s Scalia Law School, Emory & Henry College, and Appalachian College of Pharmacy, as well as Northern Virginia Community College and New River Community College, to provide expanded opportunities for graduate and transfer students.

There is no word yet who will succeed Hemphill at Radford on an interim or permanent basis.

