Roanoke Co. to hold first-ever ‘Restaurant Week’

Restaurant Week runs Feb. 15-28.
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is gearing up for its first-ever restaurant week.

10 Roanoke County and Vinton restaurants, including Macado’s and Farmburguesa are signed up to participate.

They will be offering specials for $10, $20 or $30 starting Monday, Feb. 15.

“Winter is historically a really tough time for restaurants and when you couple that with all the difficulties that restaurants have been feeling due to COVID-19, this is a time where they need as much help as they can get,” said Roanoke County economic development specialist Marshall Stanley.

Additional restaurants can sign up through Monday.

Restaurant week specials will run through the end of February.

To see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

