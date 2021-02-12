Roanoke gun violence trends downward to start 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2021, the City of Roanoke has seen four aggravated assaults and one murder.

The city ended 2020 with 71 gun violence incidents, an average of 5.9 per month. That means, this year, the city is on pace for fewer incidents this year.

Of the five so far this year, no arrests have been made, according to police.

“We have been unable to identify an offender in those incidents,” said Roanoke Police Dept. Crime Analyst Alisha Morrison told Roanoke’s Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence on Friday.

City leaders believe gang activity is a large driver behind Roanoke’s gun violence. The study committee is focusing on community members ages 16 to 28 to steer them away from gang involvement.

“I used to be them. I was a very troubled child,” said Jermaine Johnson, a youth mentor who runs Redirect Youth Services.

He told the committee the attention needs to focus on kids as young as 12 and 13.

“At 13, my own cousin had me selling drugs in southwest, and that jumpstarted my life in a negative way,” he said.

Johnson spent nearly 10 years in federal prison. Now, he mentors area youth to keep them away from that same path.

He says kids get involved in gangs for three reasons: loss of identity, lacking a sense of direction, or poverty.

He believes making community activities and mentorship opportunities, including sports, more accessible and affordable is key.

“Sports gives some of these men and women an identity, a sense of direction,” said Johnson.

The Study Committee to Reduce Gun Violence is set to meet again on March 12 at 10 am.

