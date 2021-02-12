Roanoke Police investigating Patterson Avenue robbery
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a robbery at a business Friday afternoon.
Police were called about 12:45 p.m. to the business in the 1200 block of Patterson Avenue SW; they are not identifying the business.
Preliminary police investigation indicates a person entered the building, got money from an employee and left.
Police say it is too early to determine if this robbery is connected to one at Carter Bank & Trust on 9th Street Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
