Skeletal remains found in Dec. belong to Danville man missing since 2018

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Skeletal remains found in Danville in December have been identified as those of a man reported missing in 2018.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer of the Western District confirmed the remains belonged to Robert Isaac Hurt, who was reported missing by his family in December 2018.

Hurt’s truck was found unoccupied on Goodyear Boulevard following heavy snowstorms. The police department said multiple agencies were involved in searching for Hurt.

A death investigation began when crews working to clear trees found skeletal remains December 8, 2020.

Danville Police said it noticed family members Thursday evening. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office was also notified, as it was the lead agency in Hurt’s missing person’s case.

While the missing person’s case has now been closed, Danville Police said it will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hurt’s death. According to a preliminary report, his remains didn’t show evidence of obvious trauma. However, police are still waiting on results from the full autopsy.

The DPD thanked multiple agencies for their participation in the initial 2018 search of Hurt. Those agencies included Virginia State Police, Angel Search and Rescue, Danville Lifesaving Crew, Caswell County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Tracking Institute and Dogs-East.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the department at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app.

