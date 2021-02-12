Advertisement

Vaccination pre-registration down this weekend in Virginia as VDH preps statewide system

(KFYR-TV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health has directed local health districts to close their vaccination pre-registration forms Friday evening, in preparation to shift to a statewide system next week. During this time, people already on wait lists will be moved to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia. 

Pre-registration, through the new statewide system, will be available again Tuesday, February 16, according to VDH.

VDH says anyone who has already filled out a survey or form, or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health districts, will be automatically imported into the new statewide system, and will maintain their current statuses in the queue.

Per VDH, “The statewide vaccine pre-registration system will provide a unified and comprehensive process for people in Virginia to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Local pre-registration forms will close at 5 p.m. Friday, February 12. During the weekend, the Commonwealth’s plan is to “de-duplicate, clean, and consolidate the data from the local health district systems. In addition, data from the Virginia Immunization Information System will be used to remove individuals from the pre-registration list who have already been vaccinated.”

