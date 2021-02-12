Virginia a long way from herd immunity, new study says

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is a long way from achieving herd immunity. That’s the conclusion of a new study out from the Journal of the American Medical Association this week.

The study is based on blood samples from more than 4,500 Virginians who came in for non-COVID related medical procedures between June and August last year. Only 2% of those tested had any coronavirus antibodies.

Two Carilion doctors who took part in the study say it provides an important point-in-time snapshot of coronavirus cases during the first wave of infections this summer.

“There were higher seroprevalence among the Hispanic community, residents of multi-family dwellings, and if you’ve been exposed to somebody that had COVID-19 prior,” said Francis Farrell, Senior Director of Research and Development

A more in depth and up to date study looking at the prevalence of COVID-19 in Southwestern Virginia is expected from Carilion in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.