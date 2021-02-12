Advertisement

Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

The research included some 200 patients
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. Cold air surrounding them cools...
Snow and ice lead to slick conditions for the morning commute
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair
Winter Storm Advisories and Warnings have been issued for icy conditions across the region...
Winter Storm Warnings issued for more ice Saturday
Blacksburg inventor Locke White is receiving national attention for his new product.
Blacksburg inventor receives national exposure for new product
16-year-old Jacob Ashman is missing from Bedford County.
16-year-old missing from Bedford County found safe

Latest News

State of Emergency Winter
Governor declares state of emergency during winter weather warnings
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
North Carolina identifies first case of COVID-19 variant from South Africa
New Starr Hill location opens Friday in downtown Charlottesville
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers say Democratic impeachers just want vengeance