Watch for slick conditions early followed by more ice Saturday

Watch for slick spots through Friday morning
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Temperatures have dropped to around or below freezing. VDOT is reporting hazardous travel along I-81, Interstate 64 as well as many other secondary roads which have become snow and ice covered. Watch for slick patios and decks along with bridges and overpasses which will turn icy first.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

The greatest chance of accumulating snowfall through early this morning was along either side and north of the Interstate 64 corridor where temperatures will be colder. Snowfall was generally in the 1-3″ range. To the south, toward Roanoke, Lynchburg and Blacksburg more sleet and freezing rain will mix in, leading to lower snow totals, generally coming in under 1″.

Snow and sleet totals from across the region.
Snow and sleet totals from across the region.(WDBJ Weather)

ICE POTENTIAL

Many areas will receive a light glaze of ice into Friday morning. Elevated surfaces would see the ice first, with roads possibly turning slick late Thursday night. Some isolated locations could see as much as a tenth of an inch of ice. Sporadic power outages are possible in a few locations.

THIS WEEKEND

Arctic air will flow into the region with high temperatures some 10° below average through the middle of next week. Highs in many areas only reach the 20s and low 30s. Overnight temperatures will be in the teens/20s.

At the same time, we’re watching a similar wave of moisture moving up from the south Saturday morning into cold air. This setup would likely bring a mix of sleet and freezing rain into the region for much of Saturday.

Another round of freezing rain moves in Saturday.
Another round of freezing rain moves in Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

By Valentine’s Day (Sunday), the weather turns a bit more quiet with clouds lingering along with highs in the low 40s. It should be a dry day if you have dinner reservations with your sweetheart.

NEXT WEEK

The pattern remains very active next week with another storm setting up across the south and tracking northward into the region Tuesday. This too could bring additional wintry weather to the region, likely a mix rather than snow.

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.

