What Happened, What’s Next: Clearing up confusion over CVS vaccine roll out

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “A coin toss. A hit and miss.” That’s how one local man has described the process to get a vaccine and mixed messaging from health leaders doesn’t seem to help.

Last week on Tuesday, February 2, CVS announced it would start distributing 36,000 vaccines to eligible Virginians through 28 of its stores. On Wednesday, February 3, CVS followed up, announcing it was expanding to include 36 stores. Which stores exactly, CVS did not disclose.

CVS said registration would open up on its website as early as February 9 and vaccinations would start on February 11.

On Thursday, February 4, WDBJ7 spoke with CVS leadership from Richmond. When asked if he was confident people could begin signing up as early as February 9, as CVS purported Tuesday, pharmacist and District Leader Glenn Bolyard responded positively.

“I don’t see any reason why it won’t, you know as long as the vaccine comes in. We’re ready,” he said. “We know what stores they’re going to send it to. As long as it comes in, we’re gonna be ready to go on the 11th.”

But then on Monday, CVS sent an update. In an email, a representative said the scheduling system would actually open on February 11 for people who were older than 65 and had pre-registered with their local health department.

“Per the guidance of the VA Department of Health,” the email read, “only individuals who are on their local health department’s wait list are eligible to schedule their appointments at CVS Pharmacy.”

The email went on to say while vaccinations were originally scheduled for February 11, “in order to ensure in-store availability the start date has been moved to February 12.”

WDBJ7 emailed CVS Tuesday, February 9 asking if CVS understood the VDH guidance last week when making the announcement about the vaccines.

The CVS representative responded, “No. We have been engaged in ongoing discussions with the state of Virginia about the program and agreed to open the scheduler earlier to try to give the Virginians who had pre-registered with their local health departments a chance to secure appointments.”

When asked if this was communicated to the public prior to the earlier email, the representative said she believes the state or some of the local departments were able to email some of the people who had preregistered, but that confirmation of that would have to come from the Virginia Department of Health.

When asked if they could further explain the delay in registration and vaccination, they responded: “The state of Virginia asked us to open our scheduling system early for those who pre-registered for a vaccination through their local department of health. We have accommodated this request and Virginians who pre-registered can now look for available appointments in our system. Beginning on Thursday, February 11, anyone over the age of 65+ (regardless of whether they have pre-registered with their local health department) will be able to look for appointments. Appointments were filled quickly today due to the limited supply of vaccine we will be receiving. Additional appointments will open as we receive additional doses. Vaccinations (actual shots in arms) begin on Friday, February 12.”

Wednesday, WDBJ7 reached out to CVS to request an interview. They declined.

Tuesday, WDBJ7 heard from locals who were struggling to sign up Tuesday.

“It’s a total feeling of frustration,” said Robert Cox of Roanoke County. “‘Cause you know you’re trying to do everything right and then the carpet’s pulled out from underneath you.”

Cox, who received his first dose from the Veterans Administration in Salem, said he was struggling to get his wife signed up for a vaccine. He said they’d tried to sign up with the Virginia Department of Health and Carilion and even tried in vain to get a vaccine at Kroger after they’d heard that a friend has success there.

So Tuesday, Cox went to the CVS site to start registering Mrs. Cox.

“Here we go, we’re here,” he recalled thinking. He called his wife as he went through the process. “So we go to enter her insurance information... and was told that basically it wasn’t available in Virginia.”

Cox said he didn’t know for sure whether his wife was on a wait list.

What happened to him, appears to have happened to Virginians across the state, this while others were able to snag a spot.

WDBJ7 reached out to Dr. Danny Avula Wednesday for an explanation after he provided a brief update via phone to reporters.

During our Thursday interview, we asked Dr. Avula if the Monday message, about VDH giving CVS guidance that only people on the health department’s wait list were eligible to schedule an appointment, was made clear. We asked if it could have been made clearer last week when the announcement about distributing vaccines came out.

“Yeah it would have absolutely been better if they coordinated with us on their initial press release but that didn’t happen,” Dr Avula said, adding, “...And that press release was the first time that we heard about their plans, the number of doses, what their process was going to be.”

Dr. Danny Avula says the state immediately got in contact with CVS and tried to get people on its wait list signed up first.

But Avula said despite CVS’ best efforts, the pharmacy’s website couldn’t make it work smoothly.

So while some people got weeded out by a screening question that asked people whether they were on a wait list, Avula suspects others were able to make their way through and sign up.

Avula said while he was pleased that CVS would be able to offer more vaccines to Virginians, he worried about vaccine accessibility and equity, noting that people could only sign up with CVS online or over the phone, options which are also the primary way VDH is offering sign ups.

“My hope is that they will figure out a better solution,” Avula said.

The state has also asked CVS to only vaccinate those 65 and older and expand its participating locations. When asked why those under 65 with underlying health conditions weren’t included in CVS’ vaccination efforts, despite being in the 1-B category, Dr. Avula said, “They’re further down the list.”

Some vaccines are still being made through the Department of Health for the under 65 with underlying , he added.

“Right now 1-A and 1-B constitute about 50 percent of the state’s population. We are only getting 130,000 doses a week for the entire state. At this pace, it’s gonna take 2 to 3 months to get through the 1-B population, so I would ask that you understand that at this pace, we’re gonna need to be patient as we work through 1-B,” he said. “But more importantly, that we really need to know who is at highest risk for hospitalization and death and make sure they get to the front of the line. So if you’re a 45-year-old with asthma, odds are you are not gonna have a very serious response to COVID and so we really need to allow the data to drive those allocation decisions.”

We also asked Dr. Avula about the centralized, statewide website being made available for Virginians to sign up.

Dr. Avula said the new site would make it more clear if someone was pre-registered and where they were in line for the vaccine.

When asked why a statewide site wasn’t initiated earlier, Dr. Avula said they cannot anticipate every issue that arises in an unprecedented undertaking like the vaccine distribution, but that issues were being dealt with as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, people like Cox are still trying daily to get a shot at a shot, worried that the difficulty in signing up could be a deterrent to people getting a vaccine.

“It’s kind of like a toss of a coin whether you’re gonna be able to get a slot and get registered to get the vaccination.” he said.

