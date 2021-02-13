Advertisement

30 more Virginians die from COVID, total deaths approach 7K

(AP)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 547,424 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, February 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,215 from the 544,209 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 3,191 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,298,573 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from Friday’s 1,243,231.

5,583,255 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 9.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 10% reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 6,996 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s 6,966.

1,991 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Friday’s count of 2,117.

42,887 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

