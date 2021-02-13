A broken heart: Mom loses baby to congenital heart defect

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Heart disease does not immediately conjure images of newborn babies. However, congenital heart defects claim the lives of 40,000 children across the country each year. The disease kills three times as many children as all childhood cancers combined.

It is a story all too familiar to Melanie Hopkins. The Wise County mom lost her 3 year-old-daughter, Blakely, due to a congenital heart defect.

She says baby Blakely could grab anyone’s attention.

“The thing that stands out about her is her smile. Her smile could light up a room. If anything was true about Blakely, that was true,” Hopkins said.

Behind that little smile was a long story. Hopkins lived a parent’s nightmare, discovering that her newborn had a heart defect.

“When you find out that you’re pregnant, you think of oh, baby bottles, and little soft blankets,” she said. “You don’t think of your child as having open heart surgery at eight days old.”

In the first hours of Blakely’s life she was airlifted from Johnson City, Tennessee to UVA Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville. The little girl endured chest compressions, being put on a ventilator, and procedures for months, and then years. The toddler also underwent open heart surgeries.

“You don’t think of not having them home in their little bassinet for months at a time,” Hopkins said.

Like any mom, Hopkins had dreams for her daughter. When Blakely turned three, mom, dad, and her big sister McKenna got ready to take her on a “Make A Wish” trip to Disney World.

“We were going to stop by the beach and let her put her little feet in the water,” Hopkins said.

Blakely never made it there. Just two months before that trip, Hopkins arrived at the worst decision a parent will ever face.

“Her little heart couldn’t take it any longer,” she said. “They were coming in to do chest compressions. It was my job to protect her and not make her hurt and suffer. So that’s whenever it was time. You know she had been through so much in her three-and-a-half years, that was the end.”

Because Blakely’s wish wasn’t realized, Hopkins now has one of her own.

“For no child to die. If there was enough money, and enough research there wouldn’t have to be people like me,” Hopkins said. “There wouldn’t have to be eight-year-old, seven-year old-kids that say goodbye to their brother or sister in a coffin.”

Hopkins is not alone. She says when Blakely was born there were eight babies at UVA being treated for heart defects. Now four years later, just one of those babies is still alive.

If you want to help, February is Heart Month. The American Heart Association is hosting its annual Roanoke Heart Ball virtually on Saturday, February 13th at 7 p.m. The organization is hoping to raise $150,000 to put towards more research.

You can also donate the American Heart Association at CVS or Big Lots, both in-store and online.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.