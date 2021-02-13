Advertisement

A famous statue in Washington DC has historical roots in Rockbridge County

Archer Alexander's statue sits in Washington DC and in Boston, but he has roots in Rockbridge County.(Rockbridge Historical Society)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE Co, Va. (WDBJ) - Archer Alexander is known to be the face of the Emancipation.

His statue sits right next to Abraham Lincoln’s in Washington D.C. and Boston, but he also has roots in Rockbridge County.

Archer Alexander was born into slavery during the early 1800′s.

His owner had to leave Virginia and ended up in Missouri.

Throughout his journey, he later freed himself meeting many abolitionists who were inspired by his story.

“Archer is a different way of getting out of it than the usual lightning rods that we have to have continue to have a need to have in looking at American memory I think he moves us-- he certainly moves me,” said Rockbridge Historical Society historian Eric Wilson.

Local historians hope one day Rockbridge County will be marked as his birthplace connecting his hometown with the monuments up north.

Archer Alexander is also the third great grandfather of Muhammad Ali.

