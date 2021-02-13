AEP reports close to 60K without service Saturday
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - The winter weekend weather has begun to hit power companies throughout the region, disrupting service to thousands of customers.
Appalachian Power is reporting almost 60,000 users without service as of shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.
Specific area outage information, including estimated restoration periods, can be accessed by clicking here.
