AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old in Henry County, believed to be in extreme danger

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-638-8751.
Courtesy VSP
Courtesy VSP(VSP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for Allie Michele Broadaway, 12, who was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive on Friday afternoon.

The girl is white with brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at 4-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark fleece pants.

State Police says Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21 of Spring, TX, who is possibly driving a 2000 light green Mercury Grand Marquis with TX plates that read DMP-2294, is believed to be the suspect in the abduction. Merritt is white with brown hair, green eyes and stands at 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.

