AMBER Alert issued for 12-year-old in Henry County, Sheriff to hold Saturday press conference

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry is expected to hold a press conference Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 3:00 pm in regard to an AMBER Alert for Allie Michele Broadaway, 12.

Virginia State Police issued the AMBER Alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for Broadaway, who was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive on Friday afternoon.

The girl is white with brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at 4-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark fleece pants.

State Police says Kaleb Christopher Merritt, 21 of Spring, TX, who is possibly driving a 2000 light green Mercury Grand Marquis with TX plates that read DMP-2294, is believed to be the suspect in the abduction. Merritt is white with brown hair, green eyes and stands at 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Thursday by the Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a complaint they received from a social media messaging application regarding concerning messages between the two parties. The suspect was found to frequent a 24-hour fitness facility located on Greensboro Road by investigators, who were able to find him there and confiscate electronic devices to be forensically analyzed.

The two were connected in December 2020 through Instagram and communicated through February 2021 when Merritt traveled to Virginia to meet Broadaway.

Further forensic analysis of the devices showed that after arriving, the suspect set up a camp in a wooded area behind Broadaway’s home in Henry County and met with her on numerous occasions while using a messaging app to tell her when to leave her home. Investigators believe after she was coerced to leave, Merritt picked her up and she has not been seen since.

The FBI is aiding in the case.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, this program rewards up to $2,500 depending on the type of case and substance of the information relayed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.