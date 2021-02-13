Advertisement

Christiansburg town staff spread love to senior citizens

By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -All staff from the town spent this week spreading a little love to the assisted living facilities in the community.

On their lunch breaks, officials took the time to handcraft more than 100 personalized Valentine’s Day Cards for the senior citizens.

The idea was inspired by the parks and recreation department who stays in touch with the residents frequently.

Even the police chief got in on the fun to help remind them they are loved.

“We really felt it was important this year because a lot of those residents have been disconnected from their family and friends, not seeing their loved ones as often as they’d like to this year due to the pandemic,” Public Relations Director Melissa Demmitt said . “We thought it was important to do it and thankfully our departments get really excited about it.”

The cards were delivered to Noble Senior Living at Christiansburg and Commonwealth Senior Living at Christiansburg on Friday and will be distributed this weekend.

