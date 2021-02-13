Advertisement

Debate turns to election integrity, as lawmakers approve budget bills

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The debate turned to zombies and the integrity of Virginia’s elections Friday, as lawmakers took up the state budget and each chamber approved its own amendments to the two-year spending plan.

“We have miles to go before the budget is finalized,” said Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax Co.), but this is an important day.”

The budget bill approved by the State Senate, and the one that cleared the House of Delegates on Friday afternoon are far from the final product, but they set the stage for negotiations between now and the end of February.

They both include funding for COVID response, pay raises for state employees and teachers and the extension of passenger rail to the New River Valley, but there are differences in how they get there.

And there were differences Friday in the House of Delegates, when Republicans proposed a floor amendment that would increase the frequency with which election officials purge the voter rolls of Virginians who have died.

“My question is, what is the other side so scared of,” asked Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach). “If there is no issue. If there is no fraud, why not take that off the table for Virginians that are concerned about it.”

“I am, as I hope everybody in this body is, deeply against zombies. I’m against them walking our streets, eating our brains and certainly voting,” said Del. Mike Mullin (D-Newport News), “but this is an absolutely ridiculous conversation.”

Democrats said the evidence shows the November election was safe and secure. And they defeated the Republican floor amendment, leaving the debate over zombies and the integrity of elections for another day.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. Cold air surrounding them cools...
Snow and ice lead to slick conditions for the morning commute
Winter Storm Advisories and Warnings have been issued for icy conditions across the region...
Winter Storm Warnings issued for more ice tonight, Saturday
Blacksburg inventor Locke White is receiving national attention for his new product.
Blacksburg inventor receives national exposure for new product
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair
16-year-old Jacob Ashman is missing from Bedford County.
16-year-old missing from Bedford County found safe

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Preston leads Liberty past North Florida 73-61
School employees line up to get their COVID-19 vaccines at the Berglund Center.
School employees get their second COVID-19 vaccine dose Friday
Volunteers get ready to vaccinate individuals.
VDH vaccine registration to go offline until Tuesday
Lawmakers consider improvements to Virginia’s medical marijuana law