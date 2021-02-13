Lawmakers consider improvements to Virginia’s medical marijuana law

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginians who depend on medical marijuana are urging lawmakers to continue allowing access through telemedicine.

An executive order expanded the use of telemedicine during the pandemic. Legislation would make the change permanent. Speakers during a virtual hearing included Melanie Davis, whose 11-year-old daughter Madison died from brain cancer last year.

“In her priceless last days, weeks and even months with us, having to travel absolutely any distance to meet with a provider or pharmacist to obtain the medicine that was not saving her life, but giving her a reason to keep living, would have been a physical and safety impossibility,” Davis told members of the Senate Health and Education subcommittee.

The panel approved the bill on a unanimous vote.

