Preston leads Liberty past North Florida 73-61

The Flames move to 16-5 on the year.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Blake Preston had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 73-61 win over North Florida.

Kyle Rode had 11 points and eight assists for Liberty, which earned its fifth straight win. Elijah Cuffee also scored 11 points and Darius McGhee had seven rebounds.

Carter Hendricksen scored a career-high 24 points for the Ospreys. Jose Placer added 13 points.

