School employees get their second COVID-19 vaccine dose Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We spoke with Roanoke County Public Schools Director of Community Relations, Chuck Lionberger, to hear more about Friday’s vaccine clinic at the Berglund Center for school employees. He said just like the first event that took place exactly three weeks ago, the second event has been running smoothly with almost no lines or wait times.

Many teachers have complimented the entire process.

“It kind of completes the process of vaccination for teachers and educational folks from all across the Roanoke Valley, so we’re thrilled we have this opportunity,” Lionberger said.

He said more than 70% of Roanoke County school staff have registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

