Advertisement

School modernization bill advances in the House of Delegates

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that could help inner city and rural school districts repair outdated buildings continues to move forward in the General Assembly.

Introduced by Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.), the legislation would create a Public School Assistance Fund. It would provide grants to local school boards to assist with major repairs.

“The first thing is stop the crumbling of the schools,” Stanley told members of the House education subcommittee. “The second thing that we can do is modernize those schools in our inner cities and in our rural areas, so that our children in Petersburg are getting the same equitable education as those in our more affluent areas.”

Members of the subcommittee voted to report the bill, and send it to the House Appropriations Committee for further review.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. Cold air surrounding them cools...
Snow and ice lead to slick conditions for the morning commute
Winter Storm Advisories and Warnings have been issued for icy conditions across the region...
Winter Storm Warnings issued for more ice tonight, Saturday
Blacksburg inventor Locke White is receiving national attention for his new product.
Blacksburg inventor receives national exposure for new product
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair is getting help from a California doctor.
Doctor offers to help woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue in hair
16-year-old Jacob Ashman is missing from Bedford County.
16-year-old missing from Bedford County found safe

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Preston leads Liberty past North Florida 73-61
School employees line up to get their COVID-19 vaccines at the Berglund Center.
School employees get their second COVID-19 vaccine dose Friday
Volunteers get ready to vaccinate individuals.
VDH vaccine registration to go offline until Tuesday
Virginia State Capitol
Debate turns to election integrity, as lawmakers approve budget bills
Lawmakers consider improvements to Virginia’s medical marijuana law