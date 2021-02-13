School modernization bill advances in the House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that could help inner city and rural school districts repair outdated buildings continues to move forward in the General Assembly.

Introduced by Senator Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.), the legislation would create a Public School Assistance Fund. It would provide grants to local school boards to assist with major repairs.

“The first thing is stop the crumbling of the schools,” Stanley told members of the House education subcommittee. “The second thing that we can do is modernize those schools in our inner cities and in our rural areas, so that our children in Petersburg are getting the same equitable education as those in our more affluent areas.”

Members of the subcommittee voted to report the bill, and send it to the House Appropriations Committee for further review.

