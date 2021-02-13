Sen. Mark Warner releases statement following his vote to convict Trump

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) followed up his vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial Saturday with a statement regarding the unsuccessful count in the Senate:

“The evidence presented by the managers in this case was overwhelming: Donald Trump used the platform of the presidency to incite a violent insurrection against the seat of our democracy that led to multiple deaths. These are the most serious charges ever levied against a U.S. president, and with good reason.

While the Senate failed to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump and bar him from future office, a bipartisan majority of Senators voted today to send a clear message to future presidents that conduct of this nature is impeachable, intolerable and disqualifying. When the history books on this moment are written, I believe that judgment will be clear.”

