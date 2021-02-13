Traffic being detoured along 460W in Montgomery County following crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, 460W is shut to traffic at exit 3AB after a vehicle crash.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is being detoured along Franklin Street.

The hazardous winter weather expected leads Montgomery County Emergency Services to ask travelers to refrain from using the roadways as much they can throughout the rest of the day and into the night.

