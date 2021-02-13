Advertisement

UK, South African variants of COVID-19 located in Eastern Virginia

Source: AP
Source: AP(AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health announced a second case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant and the first of the B.1.1.7 strand to hit the Eastern Virginia area were identified.

The Commonwealth’s total cases to date for the B.1.351 variant sits at two, with the B.1.1.7 at seven. Both new cases were found through efforts at a commercial laboratory.

Based on their surveillance efforts, the Department of Health added that “it is likely that additional cases will continue to be identified.”

The B.1.351 COVID-19 variant first surfaced in South Africa in late 2020 at around the same time the first case of the B.1.1.7 strand was located in the United Kingdom.

The B.1.1.7 variety is associated with increased person-to-person transmission and shows preliminary findings indicating that it causes a higher level of illness than the common coronavirus.

