VDH vaccine registration to go offline until Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some people in our area are starting Cynthia Morrow, the District Health Director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said a second dose doesn’t mean life is back to normal.

“It is very important to understand that at this time, we still recommend full community mitigation strategies, the six foot distancing, masking, and hand hygiene of course,” she said.

Morrow said even a second dose doesn’t mean you’re in the clear just yet because still, too much is unknown about the coronavirus and the vaccine. But, Morrow said what we do know is “CDC guidance is going to continue to change as we continue to get more information. . . If someone is fully vaccinated and they happen to be exposed to someone with COVID, they don’t have to go into quarantine. Now it is important to remember or to know that at this time, the recommendations are good for three months post full vaccinations,” which comes two weeks after your second dose.

For those who haven’t gotten even their first dose yet and are in phase 1a or 1b, you won’t be able to register until Tuesday morning. VDH is switching to another platform that is meant to make registration easier for VDH employees to sort through.

“This is going to centralize the pre-registration form and allow us to have a consistent pre-registration process across our state,” Morrow said.

She said well over 90% of people who got their first dose in these districts are showing up for their second dose.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.