Active conditions continue into start of the week

Icy conditions continue this morning and impacts continue to linger from yesterdays ice storm.

Here’s a quick check of some of the ice reports from around the region from Saturday’s storm.

HOMETOWN ICE REPORT CHECK .75″ CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE .50″ LYNCHBURG .50″ MARTINSVILLE .40″ APPOMATTOX .38″ WYTHEVILLE .19″ DRY FORK .25″

ICY IMPACTS

While the storm may be over, icy conditions will last through tonight and much of the weekend. Significant ice has accumulated across the Piedmont ranging from .25″ to .75″. Downed trees and power lines have led to numerous power outages. With temperatures hovering near freezing this morning, dangerous road conditions may continue in these areas. Be mindful of fallen trees/branches if you must drive.

SUNDAY

Cold and cloudy this morning with slick conditions expected. We have a little break this morning with clouds lingering, but another system is developing to our South and it will move up the coast through the day. Rain chances increase for many locations east of the Blue Ridge this afternoon. Highs will still remain below average in the upper 30s to near 40.

Rain from a coastal system moves in later today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

The pattern remains very active this week with another storm setting up across the south and tracking northward into the region late Monday into Tuesday morning. This too could bring additional wintry weather to the region including rain and/or a wintry mix. Models have been trending slightly warmer. Conditions look to improve late Tuesday with winds becoming breezy in the afternoon.

Active conditions continue for the start of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

RAIN AND WINTRY MIX: Rain looks to be our main form of precipitation Monday into Tuesday, but some cold air could sink South to 460 creating a wintry mix early on Tuesday morning. Any snow look to stay to our West.

Rain forecast through Tuesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Another system brings rain and some ice in isolated locations early Tuesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

After a cold start we will likely see some calm conditions on Wednesday, at least through the daylight hours. Temperatures look to warm into the upper 30s and 40s. Things change Wednesday night into Thursday. Models are showing another system bringing more wintry mix to the region with sleet and freezing rain being the main form of precipitations into Friday morning.

Wintry conditions could return for Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

