Danville utilities cleaning up downed trees, working to restore power

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials in Danville reported thousands of customers were still without power as of Sunday morning.

As of 8 a.m. about 2,500 customers were still without power, according to Danville’s Public Information Officer. Most of those outages were in the Kentuck area, which was also reported to have extensive damage from fallen trees.

As of 8:20 Sunday morning, all substation feeders were restored except for the Kentuck substation and one feeder at the Whitmell substation.

Danville reported that crews were working staggered 16-hour shifts and were being assisted by three crews from North Carolina.

