Downtown Roanoke restaurants celebrate Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, downtown restaurants are finding ways to celebrate despite the pandemic.

Martin’s Downtown is seeing this year’s Valentine’s Day as a boost in business. The COO, Jason Martin, says they usually aren’t open on Sundays but held a daylong brunch for the occasion, while still following COVID guidelines.

“It actually worked out, and we turned a day into when we normally do nothing into something we did a lot for, so the response has been good,” Martin said.

He said he was nervous about weather affecting business but luckily, there were only a few cancellations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.