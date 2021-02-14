Downtown Roanoke restaurants celebrate Valentine’s Day
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, downtown restaurants are finding ways to celebrate despite the pandemic.
Martin’s Downtown is seeing this year’s Valentine’s Day as a boost in business. The COO, Jason Martin, says they usually aren’t open on Sundays but held a daylong brunch for the occasion, while still following COVID guidelines.
“It actually worked out, and we turned a day into when we normally do nothing into something we did a lot for, so the response has been good,” Martin said.
He said he was nervous about weather affecting business but luckily, there were only a few cancellations.
