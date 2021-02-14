Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke restaurants celebrate Valentine’s Day

Couples enjoy a Valentine's Day brunch at Martin's Downtown in Roanoke.
Couples enjoy a Valentine's Day brunch at Martin's Downtown in Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, downtown restaurants are finding ways to celebrate despite the pandemic.

Martin’s Downtown is seeing this year’s Valentine’s Day as a boost in business. The COO, Jason Martin, says they usually aren’t open on Sundays but held a daylong brunch for the occasion, while still following COVID guidelines.

“It actually worked out, and we turned a day into when we normally do nothing into something we did a lot for, so the response has been good,” Martin said.

He said he was nervous about weather affecting business but luckily, there were only a few cancellations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy VSP
AMBER Alert canceled after 12-year-old in Henry County found safe, suspect in custody
Ice coats this fence in Floyd Saturday as freezing rain moves in.
Widespread power outages as ice storm lingers into the afternoon
Power Outage
Entire City of Martinsville without power Saturday
Courtesy AEP
AEP reports close to 60K without service Saturday
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Latest News

Smith Mountain Lake
Man dies after launching boat at SML Friday
Power outage
Danville utilities cleaning up downed trees, working to restore power
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Makeshift memorial for Pulaski deputy destroyed overnight
Sunday Morning Forecast