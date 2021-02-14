Icy roads and traffic crashes kept emergency responders busy Saturday

(WDBJ) - Icicles hanging from VDOT’s traffic cameras served as an ominous reminder of the dangerous conditions mother nature brought to the region.

The ice contributed to crashes along Interstate 81 in Montgomery County.

A tractor-trailer overturned in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 126 Saturday morning.

A 10-mile stretch of the Interstate was forced to shut down as crews from the county responded to the wrecks.

Later, a crash along Route 460 near Christiansburg also forced a road closure.

Across the commonwealth, Virginia State Police responded to more than 280 crashes as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Crews out at these emergencies are also finding downed trees and power lines. A tree near Moneta in Bedford County took down a couple lines around the intersection Morgans Church Road and Stone Mountain Road, according to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department.

State troopers are encouraging people to stay off the roads until conditions improve.

