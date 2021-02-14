Advertisement

No. 18 Virginia Tech men’s basketball game against UNC Tuesday canceled after COVID-19 concerns

The Hokies are 14-4 on the year.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 18 Hokies’ 14-4 record will be put on hold for a bit after the ACC announced Saturday that their game against the Tar Heels that was scheduled to be played on Tuesday is now postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

A positive test and contact tracing within the Virginia Tech team personnel caused the postponement.

