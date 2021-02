(WDBJ) - The Wahoos men’s basketball team picked up a win Saturday against the Tar Heels, 60-48.

Jay Huff put up 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Sam Hauser added 17 to the total and five from the boards.

The University of Virginia moves to 11-1 in the ACC and lead the conference.

