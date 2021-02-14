Advertisement

Trojan Dog returns home to fire station

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The cold, wet weather could not stop one neighborhood homecoming Saturday afternoon in Roanoke.

The Trojan Dog has been an icon in the Raleigh Court neighborhood for over a decade.

The work of art had to be moved outside the Raleigh Court Library on Grandin Road for a while as crews reconstructed Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 7.

After nearly two years the dog was returned home Saturday.

Firefighters paraded the Trojan Dog down the street as a small crowd watched as crews secured it to its permanent spot outside the new fire station.

“It’s thrilling to see it back home. It really belongs here, and I think it is happy to be here with this magnificent new fire station,” Artist Ann Glover said.

Glover said it is very gratifying to see how much people love the dog and enjoyed watching folks celebrate its return.

