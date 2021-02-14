Advertisement

Virginia eclipses 7K COVID deaths, nears 550K cases

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 549,999 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, February 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,575 from the 547,424 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 3,215 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,323,448 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from Saturday’s 1,298,573.

5,607,650 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 9.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 9.8% reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 7,012 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Saturday’s 6,996.

1,906 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Saturday’s count of 1,991.

42,994 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

