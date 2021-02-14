Woman who raised missing 12-year-old Allie Broadaway wants her home quickly and safely

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators continue to look for a missing 12-year-old girl. Allie Broadaway was last seen Friday afternoon and is believed to have been abducted by 21-year-old Kaleb Meritt.

Authorities are asking for people to be on the lookout for a light green 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, with the Texas license plate DMP-2294.

“We hope if she sees this that she will want to come home, we love her very much, and we will help her with anything she has to do,” Juanita Prillaman, Broadaway’s great-grandmother, said.

Prillaman said she raised her great-granddaughter Broadaway, who is like a daughter to her. The girl is white with brown hair and blue eyes, and stands at 4-feet-11 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark fleece pants.

“She has lived here almost all of her life and this is really the only home she’s had, and I really can’t understand why she’d leave unless he coerced her to go, and being 21-years-old, I just can’t see it, and I hope she will come safe,” Prillaman said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has outstanding warrants for the arrest of 21-year-old Kaleb Merritt for abducting Broadaway. On Thursday, February 11th, investigators learned that the two had been chatting over social media - saying the conversations were concerning, but not illegal. The Sheriff’s Office said they were able to find Merritt that same day and took away his electronic devices for analysis.

“And as we were getting into them, discovering what was suspicion of and also became apparent that there was still means of communication between Allie and Kaleb, that they were communicating electronically,” Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said.

Then on Friday, February 12th, at 1:45 in the afternoon, Broadaway was reported missing from her home on Reed Creek Drive in Bassett.

“We do thinking she left willingly with Kaleb,” Perry said.

From the uncovered text messages, deputies found that Broadaway had been going to see Merritt at a tent he put up in a wooded area near the girl’s home.

“I did not know anything about this, she told me she had a friend who was 14-years-old and was from Texas, and she also told me she talked to his mother, I can’t prove it, I don’t know it, and now we find out he’s 21-years-old, and he does not have the same name as she old me he would have,” Prillaman explained.

Deputies believe someone saw Broadaway in the Danville area at around 12:30 on Friday, shortly before she was reported missing.

Merritt has family ties to Spring, Texas, so the FBI, Virginia State Police, and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office are looking into that area, and speaking with friends of Broadaway who are trying to contact her.

“Your worst fear is that someone winds up getting hurt,” Perry said.

“Very worried about her safety,” Prillaman said.

It is believed that Broadaway and Merritt met on Instagram in December last year, and then Merritt came to Virginia in February to see Broadaway.

If you see anything related to this incident, you can contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

