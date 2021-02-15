Advertisement

Average new car prices top $40,000 in January

That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year
Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The average new car in the United States will cost you more this year than last year.

New vehicle prices were nearly 5.5% higher last month than in January 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Analysts report that the average price for a light vehicle was more than $40,000 dollars last month.

Still, KBB says prices have fallen nearly a percent from December, dropping around $295.

