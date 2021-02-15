Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
Many of our hometowns are affected, regardless of the specific company supplying the power
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - As the winter weather is expected to continue from Sunday night into Monday, almost 30,000 customers of Appalachian Power alone are without service.
Check back with WDBJ7.com and click here to view the status of the different outages.
