Danville hair salon offers free washes due to power outage

Zinc in Danville offers free hair washes and a drying station due to power outage.
Zinc in Danville offers free hair washes and a drying station due to power outage.(Ashley Boles)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many in Danville and Pittsylvania County have been dealing with no power for the past few days. Because of that, Zinc Total Hair Salon wants to help its customers.

If you currently are a Zinc guest, you can come get your hair washed, and use a set up self drying station, for free.

Co-owner of the salon, Tanya Hilliard, says its something she’s offered in the past, whenever the power is out.

“We value our guests here at Zinc and we just love helping our guests in a time of crisis and this weekend has been so crazy with all the power outages, and just would love for them to come in get a nice hot shampoo and just feel normal for a little while,” said Hilliard.

The salon is open until 8 PM Monday and from 12 PM - 8 PM Tuesday.

