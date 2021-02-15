Dominion Energy works to restore power to central Virginia customers

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dominion Energy is working to restore power to a number of folks in central Virginia.

Over 2,000 customers in Campbell, Appomattox and Charlotte counties are still without power.

Dominion says downed lines, fallen trees and ice are to blame.

They’re asking for patience as crews work to get power restored.

“Be patient with our workers. We are working as quickly as we can and as safely as we can to get everybody restored,” said Sharonda Shepard, media relations coordinator.

They expect to have all those customers back on by Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.