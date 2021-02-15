Advertisement

Franklin County sees spike in emergency calls over weekend after ice storm

The ice storm caused many trees to fall down onto roads over the weekend.
The ice storm caused many trees to fall down onto roads over the weekend.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County is still dealing with the aftermath of this weekend’s storm. Downed trees and power lines have kept crews busy.

Franklin County 911 Call Center processed 783 calls from Friday, February 12th, at midnight to Sunday at midnight, and 183 of those calls were dispatched to Fire-EMS.

“The closest thing comparable to it was when we had the Dorecho in 2012, but it’s been quite some time to have this level of response,” Billy Ferguson, Director of Franklin County Public Safety, said.

Ferguson said it was all hands on deck this weekend responding to calls from Saturday’s ice storm. He said around 90% of those Fire-EMS calls were related to trees falling down on roads and on power lines.

“The biggest issues we had was trees down, other than the power outages, because a lot of them were together, trees would fall, hit a power line, and take the power out,” he said.

Appalachian Power is expecting to restore most of the outrages by Tuesday night.

“The ice came in with mostly freeing rain and our biggest issue in Franklin County is with power outages, at one time we had about 13,000 [AEP customers without power], now we’re down to about 5,800,” Ferguson explained.

Twelve Franklin County volunteer fire departments responded to the long list of weekend weather calls, but the majority of calls were in the Southeast region of Franklin County in Rocky Mount, Glade Hill, Burnt Chimney, Ferrum and Fork Mountain.

“We had our normal staff on, but then it was a lot of folks who were off and came into help, and a lot of community members jut came in and helped clear the roads. You know, we’d get the call, and we’d get there, and somebody had already been there with a chainsaw and cleared it out. So when a storm comes, everyone comes up to bat and helps out,” Ferguson said.

There were some cars damaged in the storm, but Ferguson said there were thankfully no injuries he knows of related to the storm.

