Advertisement

Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — People traveled across the country and stood in a block-long line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing Monday.

As it began on a wintry Monday morning, hundreds of admirers of the pioneering Black actor lined up outside Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there.

Many in the multigenerational crowd held photos of Tyson, who died Jan. 28. The New York-born actor was 96.

Her family said masks and social distancing would be required at the viewing.

Tyson was the first Black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series, the 1963 drama “East Side, West Side.”

Her performance as a sharecropper’s wife in the 1972 movie “Sounder” cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination.

She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and another Emmy 20 years later for “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All.”

At age 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for the revival of Horton Foote’s “The Trip to Bountiful” in 2013.

President Barack Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom in 2016.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith Mountain Lake
Man dies after launching boat at SML Friday
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
A glaze of ice from freezing rain and fog could occur tonight for higher elevations.
Icy conditions possible for some tonight
A roadside memorial for Sgt. Perry Hodge on Rt. 211, which included flags, appears to have been...
Makeshift memorial for Pulaski deputy destroyed overnight
Courtesy VSP
AMBER Alert canceled after 12-year-old in Henry County found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - In this June 5, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks during a...
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’
One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were sent to about 6,500 pharmacies last week.
What to know about pharmacy vaccines
Monday Midday Forecast
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci wins $1 million Israeli prize for ‘defending science’
Roanoke County Police are investigating a shots-fired call at a motel on Thirlane Road
No injuries reported after call about shooting at Roanoke County motel