Advertisement

Lynchburg couple celebrates 75th Valentine’s Day together

Charles and Dolly Seals celebrate 75th Valentine's Day together.
Charles and Dolly Seals celebrate 75th Valentine's Day together.(The Summit)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A single letter could have been the end for a couple in one hometown, but now decades later the pair is celebrating their 75th Valentine’s Day together.

“Seventy-five years cost a lot of money for Valentine’s Flowers,” Charles Seals said.

Dolly and Charles Seals have been exchanging gifts and laughing together for decades.

“That was our senior year prom, no I guess our junior year prom,” Dolly said.

They met in high school in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

At first Dolly wasn’t too impressed.

“He picked me up from the movie, I sat on a waste basket and you could see the road below, the floorboards,” she said. “So then the romance took off from there.”

They kept their relationship going as Charles geared up to join the Marines and serve overseas.

“She said she would be there when I got home,” he said.

“But then I wrote him a dear john letter,” Dolly said.

That letter broke them up, but love and unknowing parents pulled them back together.

“His mother didn’t know I think that I broke up with and asked me to come to dinner, so when he walked in his marine uniform, I just fell in love again,” Dolly said.

The pair got married in 1949, started a family and now enjoy time with their great grandchild.

Dolly said she’s learned a thing or two in that time.

“It’s a smart woman who lets him think he is boss. That’s what I have done 72 years,” she said.

They said respect and humor are also key for making it through the decades.

“We were two young naïve kids, I had no way to know how things would turn out,” Dolly said. “You never do,” Charles said.

The pair is celebrating Valentine’s Day together at their home in The Summit in Lynchburg

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy VSP
AMBER Alert canceled after 12-year-old in Henry County found safe, suspect in custody
Ice coats this fence in Floyd Saturday as freezing rain moves in.
Widespread power outages as ice storm lingers into the afternoon
Power Outage
Entire City of Martinsville without power Saturday
Courtesy AEP
AEP reports close to 60K without service Saturday
An online obituary said Brayden Smith died Feb. 5.
Jeopardy! champ Brayden Smith dies at 24

Latest News

Valentine's Day 75 For Two
Valentine's Day 75 For Two
Downtown Roanoke Valentine's Day Restaurants
Downtown Roanoke Valentine's Day Restaurants
Pittsylvania County fire stations to open as warming, charging sites through continued power outages
AEP crews hike up slopes to restore power.
Saturday’s ice storm continues to leave folks without power