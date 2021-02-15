Advertisement

Lynchburg mass vaccination site sees hundreds of people Monday

Lucille Jackson, a Lynchburg City Schools bus operator, gets her second coronavirus vaccine...
Lucille Jackson, a Lynchburg City Schools bus operator, gets her second coronavirus vaccine dose Monday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Step inside the doors of the former Lynchburg T.J. Maxx and you’ll see the floors being used for a new purpose.

Hundreds of people showed up Monday to get a coronavirus vaccine, a first step for the city’s new mass vaccination site.

One of those people was Lucille Jackson, who works for Lynchburg City Schools.

“I also wanted to be an example. I want people to know that we need the vaccine. Don’t be afraid of the vaccine,” said Jackson.

Jackson, who works around kids as a bus operator, got her second dose Monday.

She says she feels great - and encourages others to get it as well.

“Specifically people of color, because a lot of people of color are afraid of the vaccine, so I’m going to encourage them if I can do it as an older lady, then they can do it also,” said Jackson.

Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormer says Monday’s event will help them learn more about what needs to be done next.

Once more supply is available, they look to use this site more often.

“Once we learn a little more here, we’re hopeful that when vaccine supply chains become more robust, that we’d be able to vaccinate some 1,000 people here everyday,” said Wormser.

Meanwhile, Jackson leaves Monday’s event fully vaccinated.

She has a simple message for those around her.

“Go for it. Come out, protect yourself, protect your family,” said Jackson.

Monday’s event was by appointment only. Phase 1b workers were able to take part in the event.

