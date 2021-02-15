Man arrested for Franklin County murder dies at hospital on medical furlough

(WDBJ) - Donald Taylor, 84, died on Monday, February 8 while released on a medical furlough from the Franklin County Jail where he was being held and charged with second-degree murder.

He was arrested following the December 17 murder of his wife, Clara Taylor, 82 of Moneta, after she was found by deputies in her bed with stab wounds. Taylor was found at the home on Mallard Cove Rd. where he admitted to killing his wife and was arrested at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 540-483-3000.

