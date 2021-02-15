Advertisement

Man arrested for Franklin County murder dies at hospital on medical furlough

Taylor was arrested on December 17, 2020
Deputies found Clara R. Taylor, 82, of Moneta, dead in her home on Mallard Cove Road. They reported she was found dead in her bed with apparent stab wounds.(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Donald Taylor, 84, died on Monday, February 8 while released on a medical furlough from the Franklin County Jail where he was being held and charged with second-degree murder.

He was arrested following the December 17 murder of his wife, Clara Taylor, 82 of Moneta, after she was found by deputies in her bed with stab wounds. Taylor was found at the home on Mallard Cove Rd. where he admitted to killing his wife and was arrested at the scene.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at 540-483-3000.

