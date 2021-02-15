Advertisement

Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error

The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 AMG SLC43 roadster at a Mercedes-Benz...
The company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 AMG SLC43 roadster at a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling around 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash.

The recall comes after Mercedes-Benz learned of a crash in Europe where the automatic emergency-call system sent the wrong position of the vehicle. It began an investigation in October 2019, and it eventually found other similar events. A company spokesman said that it found none in the United States.

The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including those classed CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC, and G. The company’s Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz said that it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge, according to filings with the U.S. Department of Transportation. It expects to begin the recall on April 6.

