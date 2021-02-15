More wintry weather heads our way

Another system moved through overnight which could lead to a glaze of ice in the Highlands along with some freezing fog in southwest Virginia.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

The pattern remains very active this week with another storm setting up across the south and tracking northward into the region late Monday into Tuesday morning. This too could bring additional wintry weather to the region including rain and a wintry mix. Models have been trending slightly warmer. Conditions look to improve later Tuesday with winds becoming breezy in the afternoon.

Active conditions continue for the start of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

RAIN AND WINTRY MIX: Rain looks to be our main form of precipitation Monday into Tuesday, but some cold air could sink South creating a wintry mix early on Tuesday morning. Any snow look to stay to our west.

Rain forecast through Tuesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

After a cold start we will likely see some calm conditions on Wednesday, at least through the daylight hours. Temperatures look to warm into the upper 30s and 40s. Things change Wednesday night into Thursday. Models are showing another system bringing more wintry weather to the region with snow, sleet and freezing rain being the main form of precipitations into Thursday.

There still remains question as to how cold the air will be and how far south it will make it Wednesday night. Either way, icy weather looks very much possible again.

Wintry conditions could return for Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

We should see improving weather Friday as sunshine comes back in full force this weekend. It looks like both Saturday and Sunday are looking sunny with increasing temperatures. We should it the 50s by Sunday.

The weekend is looking sunny and warmer. (WDBJ Weather)

