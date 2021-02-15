Advertisement

Pittsylvania County fire stations to open as warming, charging sites through continued power outages

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of Pittsylvania County fire stations are being utilized as warming and phone charging stations for the area residents without power.

Beginning Monday morning, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. the Renan, Riceville/Java, Gretna, and Chatham Fire Departments will be available to the public and are looking to warm up or give fuel to their phones. Additional stations could be added to the group. Click here to stay current.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask.

